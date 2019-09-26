InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1112.15 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InflaRx N.V. and Ardelyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.1. The Current Ratio of rival Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 131.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 84.80% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Ardelyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 82.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.