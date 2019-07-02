InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.86 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 74.93% at a $6 average price target. Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 398.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than InflaRx N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 66%. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has 14.38% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -15.08% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.