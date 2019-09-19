InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and Altimmune Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of InflaRx N.V. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. Its competitor Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is 13.4. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 106.90% for InflaRx N.V. with consensus price target of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 9.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Altimmune Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.