InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown InflaRx N.V. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.90% and an $6 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.9, while its potential upside is 1.39%. Based on the data shown earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.