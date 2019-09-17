InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Reaches $2.91 After 3.00% Down Move; Communications Systems (JCS) Sellers Increased By 181.82% Their Shorts

Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:JCS) had an increase of 181.82% in short interest. JCS’s SI was 6,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 181.82% from 2,200 shares previously. With 8,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:JCS)’s short sellers to cover JCS’s short positions. The SI to Communications Systems Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 95,530 shares traded or 310.28% up from the average. Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has risen 0.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical JCS News: 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Will Consider All Reasonable Options; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems Establishes Special Committee to Explore Strategic Options; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems Initiates Review of Businesses, Assets; 04/04/2018 – Transition Networks to Display New Hardened Gigabit PoE++ Switch for Security and Surveillance Equipment at ISC West; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.04 Per Share And Establishes Special Committee To Explore Strategic Options; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Communications Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 23/05/2018 – Communications Systems: Special Board Panel of Independent Directors to Oversee Process; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.04-SHR,; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC – INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF CO’S BUSINESSES & ASSETS

The stock of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 228,514 shares traded. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has declined 90.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IFRX News: 08/05/2018 – INFLARX N.V. REPORTS CLOSING OF PRIMARY, SECONDARY OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – INFLARX ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE llB TRIAL WITH LEAD CANDIDATE IFX-1 IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 29/03/2018 – InflaRx Full Year 2017 Financial & Operating Results; 17/05/2018 – InflaRx 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.04; 29/03/2018 – lnflaRx Full Year 2017 Financial & Operating Results; 17/05/2018 – INFLARX NV – CASH POSITION APPROXIMATELY US$137 MLN (EUR 115 MLN) AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – InflaRx 1Q Loss EUR10.3M; 08/05/2018 – InflaRx N.V. Announces Closing of Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 08/03/2018 InflaRx announces first patient enrolled in Phase IIb trial with lead candidate IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa; 03/05/2018 – INFLARX PRIMARY, SECONDARY OFFERINGS PRICES AT $34.00 PER SHAREThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $75.56M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IFRX worth $2.27M less.

Analysts await InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $-0.60 EPS, down 93.55% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by InflaRx N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InflaRx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial & Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CRON,CRON.TO,RWLK,IFRX – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.56 million. The Company’s C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.60 million. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. It has a 61.9 P/E ratio. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers directly, as well as through distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Communications Systems, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.39 million shares or 1.67% less from 2.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 513,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 15,838 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). 1,820 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,400 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0% or 73,300 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 115,596 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 446,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 15,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) for 22,120 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca accumulated 29,008 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gamco Et Al holds 529,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 33,686 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 7,089 shares.

More notable recent Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altice (ATUS) Offers Novel SVOD Service From CuriosityStream – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.57 million activity. $5.57M worth of stock was bought by Webster Steven on Tuesday, May 28. Lacey Roger HD had bought 200 shares worth $991 on Tuesday, September 10. The insider Fandrich Mark bought 250 shares worth $1,064.