InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Contrasting side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.30 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Zymeworks Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Zymeworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential is 123.88% at a $6 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 14.60% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that InflaRx N.V. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 49.2% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.