InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Contrasting side by side

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 29 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 121.42 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Vaccinex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Vaccinex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s average price target while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Vaccinex Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.