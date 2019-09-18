InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 112.39% for InflaRx N.V. with average price target of $6. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average price target and a 61.66% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.