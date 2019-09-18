InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.33
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InflaRx N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Liquidity
18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
InflaRx N.V. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
The upside potential is 112.39% for InflaRx N.V. with average price target of $6. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average price target and a 61.66% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats InflaRx N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.