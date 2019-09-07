InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Contrasting side by side

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 18.1. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 104.78%. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 288.89% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 32.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.