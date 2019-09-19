InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 109.79% upside potential and an average price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.