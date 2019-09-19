InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
InflaRx N.V. has a 109.79% upside potential and an average price target of $6.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats InflaRx N.V.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
