InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparison side by side

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 589,403,017.40% -19% -18.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,000,000.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for InflaRx N.V. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 155.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.