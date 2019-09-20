InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparing side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 22 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.29 1.06

In table 1 we can see InflaRx N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 111.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 30.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.