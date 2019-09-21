InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 10 416.38 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 106.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 92.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.