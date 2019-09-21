InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|10
|416.38
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Prothena Corporation plc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Liquidity
18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InflaRx N.V.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Prothena Corporation plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 106.90%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
InflaRx N.V. and Prothena Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 92.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
