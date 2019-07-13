InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Contrasting side by side

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.91 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 20.4 while its Current Ratio is 20.4. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx N.V. and MyoKardia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is InflaRx N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 85.19%. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 67.32%. The data provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 81.5% respectively. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bullish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.