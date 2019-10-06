InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us InflaRx N.V. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 589,403,017.40% -19% -18.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 606,464,595.65% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.32% and an $6 average target price. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 131.02% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.