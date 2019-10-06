InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|3
|0.00
|16.33M
|-1.27
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|24.11M
|-1.24
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Mustang Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us InflaRx N.V. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|589,403,017.40%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|606,464,595.65%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mustang Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.32% and an $6 average target price. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 131.02% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 11 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
