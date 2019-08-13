InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InflaRx N.V. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.1. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered InflaRx N.V. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 125.56% upside potential. Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 35.59%. Based on the results delivered earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.