InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.04 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights InflaRx N.V. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Liquidia Technologies Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 61.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Liquidia Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.