InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparing side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 116.61%. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 241.16%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than InflaRx N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InflaRx N.V. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 85.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.