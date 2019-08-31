InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of InflaRx N.V.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand InflaRx N.V. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have InflaRx N.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19.00% -18.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing InflaRx N.V. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for InflaRx N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of InflaRx N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend while InflaRx N.V.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.’s competitors.

Dividends

InflaRx N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

InflaRx N.V.’s competitors beat InflaRx N.V. on 3 of the 4 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.