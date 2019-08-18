InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 27 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InflaRx N.V. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

InflaRx N.V. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 128.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.