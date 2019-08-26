InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 123.05% for InflaRx N.V. with consensus target price of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.