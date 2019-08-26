InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InflaRx N.V.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us InflaRx N.V. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InflaRx N.V.
|0.00%
|-19%
|-18.2%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
Liquidity
InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 123.05% for InflaRx N.V. with consensus target price of $6.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
