InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

InflaRx N.V. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.66% and an $6 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.