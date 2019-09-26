InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparison side by side

Both InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates InflaRx N.V. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InflaRx N.V. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InflaRx N.V. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V. has a 131.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Competitively the average target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 973.62% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than InflaRx N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.