InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparing side by side

Since InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, and a 89.87% upside potential. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 473.77% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. shares and 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year InflaRx N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.