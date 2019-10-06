InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 589,403,017.40% -19% -18.2% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 626,048,528.99% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.1. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. InflaRx N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, and a 155.32% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.