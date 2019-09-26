InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N.V. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 2 0.30 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InflaRx N.V. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InflaRx N.V. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

18.1 and 18.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InflaRx N.V. Its rival Advaxis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InflaRx N.V. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of InflaRx N.V. is $6, with potential upside of 131.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InflaRx N.V. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 39.2% respectively. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year InflaRx N.V. was more bearish than Advaxis Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.