Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.91 N/A -0.28 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 0%. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.