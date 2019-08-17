Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.83 N/A -0.28 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 228.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 87.9%. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.