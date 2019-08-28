Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Volatility & Risk
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 23.97% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 12.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
