Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 23.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 12.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.