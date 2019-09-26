Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

As Biotechnology companies, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.65 N/A -0.28 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

resTORbio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 154.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 54.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.