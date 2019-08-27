Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.65 N/A -0.28 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.78 beta indicates that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 4.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.