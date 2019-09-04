Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 24.72 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 1 2.33

Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $36.33 average target price and a 114.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 94.8%. 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.