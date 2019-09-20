Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 45.24 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 163.74% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.