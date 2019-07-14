Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 115.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,092.25% and its average target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 16.2%. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.