Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.22 N/A -0.28 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.38 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 9.7 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 66.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).