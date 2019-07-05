Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be comparing the differences between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.94 N/A -0.28 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.74 N/A -7.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 46.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.86%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.