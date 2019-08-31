Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.74 N/A -0.28 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.57, while its potential upside is 230.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.