Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.28 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.77 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta means Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 377.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.