Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparison side by side

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.46 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.78 shows that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 32.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.