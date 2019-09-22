Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Demonstrates Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 40.67%. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -79.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.