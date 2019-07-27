Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) Comparison side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.73 N/A -0.28 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are 16 and 15.6 respectively. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.86%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.