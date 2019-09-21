Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparing side by side

Since Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 25.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 98.6%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.