Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 64.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 13 and 13 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.