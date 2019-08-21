Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.70
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.78 beta indicates that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 28.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
