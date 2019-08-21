Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.70 N/A -0.28 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 28.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.