Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.76 N/A -0.28 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 54.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 45.5% respectively. About 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.