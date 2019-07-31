Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.68 N/A -0.28 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.48 N/A 2.08 9.28

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Exelixis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $33.33, which is potential 57.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55% and 78.3%. 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance while Exelixis Inc. has -1.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.