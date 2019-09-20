Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.70 N/A -0.28 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.