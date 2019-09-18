Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.75 N/A -0.28 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 3.12 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 consensus target price and a 21.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 88.9%. Insiders held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.