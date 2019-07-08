Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.05 N/A -0.28 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.86% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.