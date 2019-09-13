Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

Both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.26 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 194.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 55.2% respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.